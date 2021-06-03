Dehradun, Jun 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will establish coordination between private hospitals and industrial units to speed up the campaign of vaccinating people of 18-44 age group against COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

Director General, Health, Tripti Bahuguna held a meeting with representatives of industrial units and private hospitals here on Thursday to discuss how to coordinate between them to give momentum to the vaccination process, they said.

The number of people in 18-44 age group in Uttarakhand is 50 lakh and coordination is needed between private hospitals and the leading industrial units in the state to speed up inoculation of people in this category with vaccine doses received from the Centre, the officials said.

Representatives of the UNDP, the WHO, private hospitals, Ambuja, Mahindra group, Hero Honda and various other industrial organisations attended the meeting, an official release here said.

Four private health centres and 27 private hospitals in Uttarakhand are currently administering anti-COVID vaccine jabs on people in the 18-44 age group, Director, NHM, Saroj Naithani said.

The industrial units were told to encourage their employees and their families to get vaccine jabs at private hospitals so that the vaccination process gains momentum and is completed fast, the release said.

The industrial units suggested that the state government should fix the users' charges for each vaccine dose on the lines of Gurgaon where Rs 250 is charged as users' charge for each dose, it said

The price for each vaccine dose in private hospitals has been pegged at Rs 900 per dose.

