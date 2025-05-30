Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar is set to pronounce its verdict today in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, which has gripped the nation's attention since September 2022.

The security of the court complex in Pauri Garhwal district has been tightened, with the area resembling a cantonment due to heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.

Pauri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh stated that police forces from the district and beyond are deployed, with a 100-meter court periphery declared a zero zone, allowing entry only for government employees and court attendees.

It has been alleged that the facts related to this murder involved the son of the BJP leader and resort owner, Pulkit Arya.

Ankita Bhandari, a resident of Pauri district, used to work in Vanantra Resort of Rishikesh. It is alleged that the resort owner, Pulkit Arya and his associates, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit, had murdered Ankita by pushing her into the barrage.

Ankita Bhandari was a receptionist at Vananthara Resort, who was allegedly murdered by Pulkit Arya along with his friends Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta on 18 September 2022.

The body of Ankita Bhandari was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. She was reported missing for at least six days before the officials found her body. An SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi was initially probing the case. (ANI)

