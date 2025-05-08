Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 8 (ANI): A major security alert was triggered at Agartala Railway Station on Thursday after train escorts recovered two unclaimed backpacks aboard the Tripura Sundari Express (Train No. 14620), which had arrived from Firozpur.

According to railway sources, the escort party noticed the unattended bags shortly after the train reached its final destination in Agartala. Acting swiftly, they informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in-charge.

Assistant commandent RPF Agartala, BK Sinha said, "When the train reached Agartala, train escorts party recovered two unclaimed backpacks. They immediately informed the GRP and RPF in-charges that two unattended backpacks had been found. Upon checking the bags, they discovered four pistols and eight magazines in each, totaling eight pistols and sixteen magazines. The train was coming from Firozpur to Agartala, and its number was 14620, Tripura Sundari Express."

Upon inspection, authorities found four pistols and eight magazines in each backpack, totalling eight pistols and sixteen magazines. The origin and intended destination of the firearms are currently under investigation.

Security has been tightened at the station, and a forensic team has been deployed to examine the contents and gather evidence. Meanwhile, CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify any suspicious individuals or activities related to the incident.

Officials are treating the matter with utmost seriousness, given the potential threat to public safety. The GRP has registered a case, and central agencies are expected to assist in the probe.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

