Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Several labourers were feared trapped after the shuttering of an under-construction building of a factory collapsed in the Roop Nagar area of Loni town in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

As per the initial reports, four injured labourers have been evacuated so far and a rescue operation is going on.

The Police force is present on the spot.

The construction work was being done in the factory in the Roop Nagar area of Loni. When the shuttering was being installed it suddenly fell and many labourers working there were trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

