A two-storey building has collapsed at Mulchand compound in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. According to reports one person has died in this accident. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Majid Ansari. On getting information about the incident, fire engines have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in 29-Floor Residential Building in Andheri; Four People Suffer From Suffocation.

Bhiwandi Building Collapse:

