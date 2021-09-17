Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang on Friday said that under the PM Cares Fund, 27 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants have been assigned to Arunachal Pradesh of which four plants have been installed.

"Under the PM Cares Fund, 27 PSA Plants have been assigned to Arunachal Pradesh out of which 4 plants have been installed today. Our state, till date has the capacity to sustain 5,000 litres per minute of Oxygen," Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang told ANI.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated four PM Cares PSA plants virtually from Bomdila, West Kameng District. The four districts that have received Pressure swing absorption Oxygen generating plants are Anjaw, Kamle, Roing and Papumpare.

Updating further on the COVID situation of the state Libang stated that the COVID death cases that have been reported so far were not because of lack of oxygen supplies but more due to other comorbidities.

"Arunachal has received oxygen supplies and plantation materials from UNICEF, UNDP and other renowned trusts and is well equipped in terms of Oxygen supplies," said Libang.

"State recorded highest COVID-19 cases in the month of July tallying unto 1,200 active cases but today the active cases have narrowed down to 536. 71 per cent of citizens have received vaccination so far and for the second dose, 31 per cent has been vaccinated. Some cities have achieved 100 per cent vaccination," he said.

In total 44 PSA plants has been allotted in Arunachal Pradesh in which 27 are PM Cares funded, 5 UNICEF, 1 from National Health Mission, one state-funded, one from Oil India Limited and two from the Ministry of health and family welfare funded by Canada.

On the occasion of Viswakarma pooja, a blood donation was also organised by AVBDO Arunachal Voluntary Blood donors organisation at the Civil Secretariat in the presence of the State's Health Minister.

"I feel delighted that by donating blood someone's life is saved," said Taw Ram, a government official, who donated blood at the camp. (ANI)

