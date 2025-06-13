Kapurthala, Jun 13 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner has died in the local civil hospital during treatment, according to jail authorities on Friday.

Modern Jail Superintendent Shyamal Jyoti confirmed the death on Thursday night of the undertrial in the local civil hospital during treatment.

Police identified the deceased as Syan Dass Anand, aged 76 years and a resident of Jalandhar.

The jail authorities said the deceased had chest pain and was facing breathing problem after which he was immediately rushed to the local civil hospital where he died during treatment.

He was in judicial custody for the past 20 days and was facing charges of committing fraud, police said.

His body was placed in the mortuary and post-mortem was conducted by a team of doctors on Friday.

