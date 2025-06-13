Honeymoon Murder Case: Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam Raghuvanshi Paid INR 1,380 for Stay, Last Dinner at Nongriat Homestay in Meghalaya

News PTI| Jun 13, 2025 05:00 PM IST
Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi married on May 11, 2025, in Indore. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nongriat, June 13: A day before he was murdered, Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and his now-arrested wife, Sonam, had disappeared for several hours after checking into a homestay here before returning late for dinner, its owner said on Friday. The Indore couple checked in at our property on May 22 and ordered a coffee each, Constantine, the owner of Shipara Homestay, told PTI. "They then went out without a guide. I assume they went to see the root bridge like every other tourist who came to the village," he said, adding that Raja had paid Rs 1,000 for the room, Rs 80 for the coffee and Rs 300 for dinner.

The couple, who had not made any prior room reservations for their trip to Meghalaya, earlier did not get a room at a homestay in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, which forced them to trek from Mawlakhiat to Nongriat, also in the same district, with the help of a guide, villagers said. Interestingly, despite Sonam's claim to her mother-in-law over the phone that she was fasting, Constantine said both had a "very good dinner", which they enjoyed. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: 'Saw the Couple Climbing Up with Three Men', Says Guide Albert Pde.

Another villager saw the couple near the root bridge before dark. Constantine said he recalled the face of Raja when he saw it later on social media. However, he added that he did not notice the presence of the three hitmen — friends of Sonam's lover — who allegedly took part in the murder. At the homestay, Raja and Sonam occupied one of the five available rooms. Constantine recalled their unusual behaviour the next morning (May 23).

"It was unusually early for our guests to wake up that early (5am). They knocked on our door and I had to wake up my wife to enquire if they needed breakfast. They refused and told me they wanted to check out," he said. Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Sohra the same day. His body was found in a gorge on June 2. Constantine said he was not aware of where the three other accomplices stayed. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Not Contract Killing, Sonam Raghuvanshi's Alleged Lover Raj Kushwaha Masterminded Whole Thing: SP Vivek Syiem.

Meanwhile, Sonam, Raj (accused of being the main conspirator), and the three alleged hitmen were being held at Sadar police station in Shillong, where they were served North Indian food. A senior police officer said that considering their food habits, which are unlike the local food preferences here, the accused were served simple North Indian food and were also given another set of clothes.

