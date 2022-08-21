Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) A civilian was injured in an unexplained blast outside the famous Nishat Garden here on Sunday, officials said.

The explosion took place outside the Mughal garden on the Foreshore Road on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said.

They said a civilian was injured in the explosion.

The nature of the blast was being ascertained, the officials said.

