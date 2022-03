Srinagar, Mar 15 (PTI) An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants in Charsoo area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: Here is How India Evacuates its Citizens From Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict With Russia.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.

Also Read | Itel A49 With 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 6,499.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)