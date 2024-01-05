Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Unidentified persons were booked on Friday for sending emails threatening bomb blasts at multiple locations in Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba and the Nehru Science Centre in Worli, a police official said.

An email was received by the management of the museum in the early hours of the day, after which police was alerted, he said.

"The email said bombs had been planted at more than eight locations in Mumbai, including the museum, the science centre, the Byculla Zoo. Separate emails were also sent to these institutions," the official informed.

Security at vital installations in the city was beefed up, with bomb detection and disposal squads and other personnel, including those from anti-terror cells, checking the museum but nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

Based on the complaint filed by the museum management, an offence under section 505 (1) (b), 506 (2), 182 of Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons at Colaba police station, he said.

