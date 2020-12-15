New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conferencing.

"Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 11:25 hours tomorrow, via video conferencing," an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Indian Navy’s Seniormost Submariner Vice Admiral Srikant Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications.

The meeting is scheduled to be held amidst the farmers' protest across the Delhi border.

At the last meeting on December 9, the Union Cabinet gave a nod for Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to boost employment in the formal sector and incentivise the creation of new employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0. (ANI)

Also Read | Apple Watch Now Tracks Cardio Fitness Levels 24/7 via Health App on iPhone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)