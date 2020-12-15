New Delhi, December 15: Indian Navy's seniormost submariner Vice Admiral Srikant died due to COVID19 related complications in Delhi on Monday night. He was Director-General of Project Seabird and had earlier held appointments of Inspector General Nuclear Safety and Commandant of NDC, informed Indian Navy officials.

Earlier this month, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the Navy is prepared to face the dual challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic and Chinese attempts to change the Line of Actual Control. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 99-Lakh Mark With 22,065 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 1,43,709.

Admiral Srikant Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications:

Navy's seniormost submariner Vice Admiral Srikant passed away due to COVID19 related complications in Delhi last night. He was Director-General of Project Seabird & had earlier held appointments of Inspector General Nuclear Safety & Commandant of NDC: Indian Navy officials pic.twitter.com/L18athKWYv — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

On the other hand, the COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 99 lakh mark on Tuesday with 22,065 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).