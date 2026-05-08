India Activates Precautionary Surveillance Measures Even As Hantavirus Cases Pose Low Global Risk to Public Health

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New Delhi, May 8: The Union Health Ministry has activated precautionary surveillance and monitoring mechanisms in response to reported cases of hantavirus infection onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, while maintaining that the global public health risk has been assessed as low by international health authorities.

According to sources, the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to reported cases of hantavirus infection onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), World Health Organisation (WHO), and other international health authorities. Hantavirus Outbreak: WHO Warns of Additional Cases but Says Spread Likely Limited.

Preliminary information shared through WHO indicates that a total of eight probable cases of hantavirus infection have been reported onboard the vessel. Of these, five cases have been confirmed through laboratory testing, while three deaths have also been reported. The WHO was formally notified of the incident in the first week of May.

According to the WHO, the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is known to have limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread. WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low, while indicating that additional cases may be reported due to the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: ICMR Says No Immediate Threat to India After 2 Indians Infected.

The official informed that the WHO is coordinating international response measures under the IHR mechanism, including strengthening diagnostic support, facilitating epidemiological assessment, and ensuring safe disembarkation and onward travel arrangements for passengers and crew.

The sources further stated that information received through IHR channels indicates that two Indian nationals are currently onboard the vessel. Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols.

In view of the evolving situation and as a precautionary public health measure, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) under IDSP, NCDC, convened a high-level review meeting involving senior officials from IDSP and IHR-NFP India to assess the situation and review preparedness measures.

The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners, the official informed. Necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and well-being of Indian citizens.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)