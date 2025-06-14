Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Candidates who have passed the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam will receive their appointment letters on Sunday, June 15. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute the appointment letters.

60244 candidates will receive the appointment letters at an event to be held at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Out of the total 60244 posts for the direct recruitment of constables, 12048 are women. This is the first time a large number of women will get appointment letters in any security force.

In the last eight years, 8.50 lakh people got government jobs in UP.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

With the help of police administration, 1174 examination centres were selected in 67 districts of the state for the Constable Recruitment Exam.

Sharing a video clip of one of the selected candidates on X, UP Police wrote, "One voice out of 60,000+ dreams. Behind every newly recruited constable in Uttar Pradesh is a story of merit, determination, and an exam process that left no room for doubt. This is a glimpse of that journey -- made possible by the unwavering commitment of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board, which conducted one of the largest, most transparent, and technology-driven recruitment drives in the country."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath felicitated 166 meritorious students who ranked in the top 10 of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams (2024-25) across different education boards in Uttar Pradesh. These include the top 10 students each from the UP Board, the Sanskrit Education Council, CBSE, and ICSE boards. Each student received 1 lakh rupees, a tablet, a certificate and a medal.

Along with the main state-level event, district-level programmes will be organised to honour meritorious students. A total of 1,508 students will be awarded at these local ceremonies. Each student will receive Rs 21,000, a tablet, a certificate, and a medal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)