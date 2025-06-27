Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at the over 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

He offered the "mangala aarti" at 4 am and shared a heartfelt post on his official "X" account, reflecting on his divine experience.

"On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, participating in the Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, is in itself a divine and extraordinary experience. Today, I joined the Mangla Aarti of Mahaprabhu and offered my prayers. May Mahaprabhu continue to bestow His blessings on all", Amit Shah's 'X' post read.

Earlier, Shah extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra, describing the festival as a "unique confluence of faith and devotion".

"Hail Jagannath! Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Ji is a unique confluence of faith and devotion, which teaches us that moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage is at the core of our being. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for the welfare and progress of all," Shah posted on X.

The Union Minister Shah highlighted the significance of the Rath Yatra, stating that it embodies the essence of moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu also offered her wishes on the Jagannath Rath Yatra and shared a post on her official 'X' handle.

"On the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath residing in India and abroad. Millions of devotees attain a divine experience by having the darshan of the revered deities--Balabhadra, Lord Shri Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan -- seated on the chariot. The human-like divine play of these godly forms is the specialty of the Rath Yatra. On this auspicious occasion, my prayer to Lord Shri Jagannath is that an atmosphere of peace, friendship, and affection prevails throughout the world."

During the festival in Puri, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra -- to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath Temple. The Rath Yatra ceremony is expected to attract a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue. (ANI)

