Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Union AYUSH Minister Sarbanand Sonowal here on Tuesday announced a budget of Rs 260 crore for expanding the infrastructure of National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) satellite centre in Panchkula, Himachal Pradesh.

He made the announcement during his address at a gathering on importance of wellness and preventive care for a healthy life on National Ayurveda Day, which has been themed, 'Ayurveda for Poshan'.

“Ayurveda can play an important role in raising awareness among the general public about the necessity and importance of leading a disease-free, healthy and long life, both physical and mental," Sonowal said.

Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Women and Child Welfare, said: “We need to focus on showcasing the tremendous potential of Ayurveda to the world."

“Today, many first world countries are also looking up to Ayurveda for treatment and cure. The current generation should adopt the Ayurveda principle of diet to lead a disease-free, healthy lifestyle.”

Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan's Minister for Medical Education, Health and Indian Systems of Medicine said, “Ayurveda is integral to Rajasthan and its culture. We have been practicing it for ages. This year's theme, Ayurveda for Poshan couldn't be more relevant to address the issue of malnutrition and sedentary lifestyle-induced NCDs.”

The minster assured that Rajasthan government will extend all help to National Institute of Ayurveda to build and strengthen capacities and resources and continue on the path to make Rajasthan a global attraction in the field of Ayurveda.

