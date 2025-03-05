New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, hosted a special dinner at her residence to honour Women Panchayat Leaders and Sarpanch from Jharkhand on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

These remarkable women are in the national capital to participate in the International Women's Day program celebrating the achievements and leadership of women everywhere.

Also Read | Rabi Season 2025-26: Nayab Singh Saini Led-Haryana Government Hikes Average Production Caps for Rabi Crops; Farmers To Sell More at MSP.

The evening brought together the celebration of women's contributions, leadership, and resilience, reinforcing the Ministry's unwavering dedication to advancing women's rights and fostering development.

Annpurna Devi highlighted the significant strides made under the visionary Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, which has positively impacted the lives of countless girls in India and discussed the Ministry's inspiring vision for 2025, outlining innovative initiatives for empowering women and children, the ministry added.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: 4 Passengers Electrocuted After Coming Into Contact With Fallen Electric Wire in Nawada.

"It is truly an honor to host such inspiring women leaders who are the backbone of change in their communities," said Annpurna Devi. Recognizing their relentless efforts and determination is essential as we work towards Women Development to Women Led Development.

The Minister underlined the need for sustained efforts toward educating and empowering girls and supporting women as leaders and changemakers in society.

The event turned out to be a true celebration of women's empowerment and served as a platform to discuss the way forward in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat", where women lead the way.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)