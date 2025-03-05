Chandigarh, March 5: The Haryana government on Wednesday said it has raised limits of average production per acre for Rabi crops for 2024-25, a move which will enable farmers to sell more yields at a minimum support price. The revised limits will be implemented in the Rabi procurement season of 2025-26. The move will directly benefit farmers who, due to higher yields than the previously set limits, were unable to sell their crops at the minimum support price (MSP), an official statement said. Production of Durum Wheat in MP to Touch 90 Lakh Tonnes Due to Favourable Weather: IARI.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini approved the increased caps after a government committee recommended changes in the production limits for Rabi crops. The average production cap for barley has been increased from 15 quintals to 16 quintals per acre, for gram it has been raised from 5 quintals to 6 quintals per acre, while for sunflower from 8 quintals to 9 quintals per acre. In addition, the average production limit for summer moong crop has been raised from 3 quintals to 4 quintals per acre. Govt Sets Wheat Procurement Target at 31 Mn Ton for 2025-26.

The committee has also fixed the average production estimate for lentils/masur at 4 quintals per acre. Earlier, no limit was set for the pulse. The production limit for wheat remained unchanged at 25 quintals per acre. According to the statement, these changes were made in response to the increased average yields, and the decision would significantly benefit farmers and provide them with greater economic advantages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)