Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Minister CR Patil has been appointed BJP co-in-charge for the Bihar Assembly elections, marking his second time in the role. He expressed confidence that the NDA will return to power in the state, benefiting its people and future generations.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, "Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and our president J.P. Nadda have assigned responsibilities for different states to different people. I was co-in-charge in Bihar in 2015, and this time too, I have been appointed as co-in-charge."

He expressed confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing victory in the state, adding, "The BJP-led NDA government will be formed again, and its benefits will reach the people of Bihar and future generations. I am confident that the NDA government will definitely be formed..."

Earlier today, Union Minister and the newly appointed election in-charge of Bihar, Dharmendra Pradhan, will visit the poll-bound state on Friday and will participate in a crucial meeting of the party's state unit.

According to party sources, Pradhan is expected to hold discussions with senior state leaders to review organisational preparedness and strategise ahead of the upcoming electoral exercises.

Ahead of this, the BJP has named Dharmendra Pradhan as the election in-charge for Bihar, and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been tasked with the role for West Bengal.

Following the announcement, speaking with the media, Pradhan said, "Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we have been in power for the last 20 years. With the support, vision, and leadership of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the people of Bihar will give us the opportunity to serve them again."

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

