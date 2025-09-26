New Delhi, September 26: Delhi Metro commuters, take note: filming reels, dance videos, or playing loud music on your phones is now officially off-limits. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has rolled out a network-wide crackdown on disruptive content, effective from September 14, aiming to make travel more comfortable for everyone.

Announcements in both Hindi and English now remind passengers: “Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities are strictly prohibited.” While the Metro Railways Act of 2002 doesn’t explicitly mention social media videos, DMRC clarified that violators can still be penalised for “creating a nuisance.” Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Raises Fares for 1st Time in 8 Years, Check Revised Rates.

Anuj Dayal, DMRC’s principal executive director of corporate communications, explained that the move is designed to prevent passengers from being disturbed. “This step has been taken to ensure that fellow passengers are not inconvenienced due to such activity,” he said. Alongside the ban, a social media campaign discouraging loud music on phones has been launched. Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership With Over 81.8 Lakh Journeys on August 8.

Metro coaches have long been a hotspot for viral videos, often upsetting regular commuters. In 2023, even flying squads—originally tasked with preventing men from entering women’s coaches—were asked to monitor inappropriate filming. Despite repeated warnings, videos continued to go viral online.

Earlier this year, officials urged commuters to report misbehaviour instead of recording it. In April, a 25-year-old man was arrested after a video showing him drinking alcohol and eating inside a Metro coach went viral, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement. With the new rules, DMRC hopes to restore peace and comfort to daily Metro journeys.

