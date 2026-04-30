India News | Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flag off Special Train Carrying 1,400 Pilgrims for 'Somnath Swabhimaan Parv'

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off the 'Somnath Swabhimaan Parv - Somnath Yatra', inaugurating the spiritually significant journey by sending off a special train carrying around 1,400 pilgrims from Safdarjung Railway Station.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country is observing Somnath Swabhimaan Parv. She described the Yatra as a historic and cultural initiative dedicated to '1,000 years of unbroken faith', aimed at reconnecting the people of Delhi with their spiritual heritage.

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Launched under the leadership of Gupta, the initiative makes Delhi the first state/Union Territory in the country to send nearly 1,400 pilgrims together on such a large-scale and well-organised Somnath Yatra.

During the journey, devotees will visit the Somnath Temple as well as other prominent religious sites. The Delhi government is bearing the entire cost of rail travel and meals, while the Gujarat government will arrange accommodation, local transport and temple visits. Close coordination between the two governments is expected to ensure a safe, seamless and well-managed experience.

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While addressing the gathering, Shekhawat described the flag-off from Safdarjung Railway Station as a 'Shivmay Shubharambh', an auspicious and spiritually significant beginning.

Along with CM and Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, he interacted with the pilgrims and extended his best wishes for the journey. He said the Yatra aims to showcase India's cultural heritage and national pride through the timeless legacy of the Somnath Temple, adding that Indian faith is rooted in a spirit of harmonious unity.

Welcoming the pilgrims, Rekha Gupta said the Yatra reflects India's rich cultural heritage, deep-rooted faith and civilisational pride. She emphasised that it is not merely a religious event, but a celebration of the country's thousands of years of cultural consciousness and enduring faith.

Referring to landmark initiatives such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, she said these transformative efforts have given Indian culture a renewed identity and fresh energy. The Somnath Yatra, she added, carries forward the same spirit. She reiterated that the Delhi government remains committed to strengthening citizens' religious faith and cultural identity and will continue such initiatives in the future.

Kapil Mishra said that under the Chief Minister's leadership, the Delhi government remains dedicated to serving senior citizens, mothers, sisters, daughters and all devotees. He underlined that this initiative goes beyond organising a pilgrimage, reflecting a broader commitment to strengthening citizens' faith, dignity and cultural bonds. He expressed hope that the journey would be safe, auspicious and successful, and that the wishes devotees carry, for their families and for the prosperity of the nation, would be fulfilled.

The special train will travel from Safdarjung Railway Station to Veraval in Gujarat, from where pilgrims will proceed to the Somnath Temple and other religious sites. All passengers are scheduled to return to Delhi on May 5. A total of 19 AC 3-tier coaches have been deployed, with special attention to passenger comfort.

Each coach has two dedicated team leaders to assist pilgrims throughout the journey. A team of doctors is onboard, along with housekeeping staff and Railway Protection Force personnel, ensuring health support, cleanliness and security. The flag-off ceremony also featured cultural performances, with folk traditions from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere. (ANI)

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