New Delhi [India], August 6(ANI): Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh on Wednesday officially launched the book titled "Carbon Footprint Assessment in the Indian Handloom Sector: Methods and Case Studies", jointly prepared by Office of Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles and Department of Textiles & Fibre Engineering, IIT, Delhi, said the statement.

This landmark document strengthens the Government of India's commitment to environmentally conscious handloom production and sustainable development by providing clear, practical methodologies to measure and reduce the carbon footprint of the handloom industry, a vital socio-economic sector and a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage.

The Handloom Sector is an integral part of the rural and semi-rural livelihood, engaging over 35 lakh persons. The sector employs over 25 lakh female weavers and allied workers, which makes it an essential source of economic empowerment of women. Handloom weaving constitutes one of the most vibrant aspects of the Indian cultural heritage. The sector has several advantages, including being less capital-intensive, utilising minimal power, being eco-friendly, offering flexibility in small production, being open to innovations, and being adaptable to market requirements.

The uniqueness and capability to produce small batch sizes, combined with their eco-friendly nature, make handloom products highly sought after in both international and domestic markets. This book focuses on the vibrant and intricate Indian handloom and its significant role in sustainable fashion and mindful consumption.

The book comprises simple steps to measure Carbon Footprint through real-world case studies across India, including products viz. cotton bedsheets, floor mats, Ikat sarees, Banarasi sarees, and other iconic handloom items. It also includes methodologies for low-cost data collection and emission measurement methods designed specifically for the handloom sector to enhance eco-friendly production.

This report or book was prepared through research collaboration between the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms and Textiles and the Fibre Engineering Department, IIT Delhi. The work involved extensive consultations and close collaboration with experts from the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Weavers Service Centres, grassroots weaver groups, Greenstitch Private Limited, and key government agencies. The book integrates global climate reporting standards while adapting them to India's unique operational context, thereby empowering the sector to achieve sustainable growth.

The Ministry urges all stakeholders, media representatives, and members of the public to explore and apply the findings of this landmark report, an important milestone on the journey toward a greener, more resilient Indian textile industry. (ANI)

