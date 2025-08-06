New Delhi, August 6: All 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly are reported to have received a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro for official use this week. The MLAs received the Apple smartphone as part of the Delhi Legislative Assembly's paperless initiative. In addition to the iPhone 16 Pro, all 70 MLAs, including opposition members, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other ministers, received new tablets and iPads.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the gadgets were provided to the MLAs on Monday as part of the Delhi Assembly's rollout of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). It must be noted that NeVA is a tech-driven initiative under the Central government's "One Nation, One Application" program. It is learnt that on the first day of the monsoon session, all legislators attended the proceedings with their new mobile phones and tablets. ‘Tanvi the Great’: After Madhya Pradesh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Anupam Kher’s Movie Tax-Free in the National Capital.

All MLAs Underwent Training Last Month and Also Received iPads and Tablets

An official from the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat confirmed the news. According to the report, all 70 MLAs underwent training last month to familiarise themselves with the digital interface. The interface includes smart delegate units with microphones and voting panels, RFID/NFC (Radio Frequency Identification, Near Field Communication) access, multilingual support, real-time document access via iPads, an automated AV system with HD cameras, and a secure, power-backed networking environment.

Delhi Govt Revises Phone Reimbursement Cap After 12 Years

In July, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government revised the ceiling for mobile phone purchases by the Chief Minister and ministers to INR 1.50 lakh and INR 1.25 lakh, respectively, from the previous ceiling of INR 50,000. The revised reimbursement order was issued on July 9 and led to an exchange of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party over purchasing high-end phones. Delhi Monsoon Session 2025: 3rd Session of Delhi Assembly To Begin From August 4.

It is worth noting that the phone reimbursement cap was revised after 12 years. The last revision occurred in 2013, with the ceiling set around INR 50,000. The Delhi Legislative Assembly also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the country's first assembly to run entirely on solar power, following the launch of a 500-kilowatt rooftop plant on Sunday, August 3.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the commissioning of the 500 KW solar power plant is a turning point in institutional accountability towards environmental protection.

