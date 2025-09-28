New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is celebrating "MSME Seva Parv-2025: Virasat se Vikas" from September 28th to 30th. Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of MSME, Government of India, presided over the event, and Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for MSME, Government of India, inaugurated the occasion on Sunday at Rudraksh International Cooperation & Convention Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said in a press release.

The event was held to bring together communities, institutions, and individuals in a collective movement of seva, cultural pride, and to enhance awareness of heritage.

Manoj Kumar, Chairman of Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), senior officials of the Ministry of MSME, Office of Development Commissioner and Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Government of Uttar Pradesh, also attended the event.

Minister Manjhi also inaugurated a 3-day exhibition featuring 130 stalls that showcased and sold products made by local artisans and craftspeople.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister of MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the participants for making this occasion truly remarkable.

Manjhi said, "The MSME sector holds great significance in India, as it is one of the largest contributors to job creation. Strengthening the MSME sector is essential, as it serves as a vital medium for generating employment and empowering our people. With this, our future looks bright."

Manjhi also highlighted key initiatives such as Udyam Registration, PMEGP, CGTMSE and NSSH, and emphasised how the Ministry is supporting beneficiaries by providing training, distributing toolkits, and facilitating loans through banks.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for MSME, Shobha Karandlaje stated that, "We have a goal to reach the top. As our Prime Minister envisioned, we must stay committed to achieving it. The Prime Minister's vision is to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of promoting Swadeshi. The MSME sector plays a crucial role as a major driver of job creation. The importance of Udyam registration, the contribution of MSMEs to GDP and exports, and their role in empowering entrepreneurs through technology, toolkits, loans, and skill training are highly significant in today's world."

She also highlighted the initiatives of the Ministry of MSME, including PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP and Udyam Registration, and emphasised how entrepreneurs are contributing to building a Viksit Bharat.

More than 1500 beneficiaries of MSME schemes, including PM Vishwakarma, Khadi and Gramodyog Yojana, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), National SC/ST Hub Scheme, etc., attended the event.

During the event, Vipul Goel, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, delivered the welcome address, followed by a special address by S C L Das, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Government of India. S Rajalingam, Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, also welcomed the dignitaries and participants.

The Seva Parv 2025 also featured the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) & National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) on marketing, along with the distribution of Loan certificates to PMV beneficiaries, distribution of Margin Money subsidy to PMEGP beneficiaries and distribution of toolkits to GVY beneficiaries. (ANI)

