New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday asked the advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor to look into the issues raised by an organisation representing casual labourers in the Union Territory.

A delegation of All Jammu & Kashmir Casual Labourers United Front met Singh here and sought his intervention for the redressal of their grievances.

During a meeting with Singh, members of the delegation said that they had been suffering from financial hardship due to meager wages of labourers, according to an official statement.

They said that from time to time, they had been engaged to perform full time or casual duties by the successive governments in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir but a permanent solution to their grievances had never been addressed, the statement said.

Singh called up K K Sharma, the advisor to the J-K lieutenant governor, on telephone and conveyed the issues raised by the casual labourers, it said.

He also asked advisor Sharma to hold a meeting with the representatives of casual labourers and put across the possible options for redressal of their problems, the statement said.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, suggested that a meeting be held between advisor Sharma and representatives of casual labourers at the earliest and thereafter should be followed up with the departments and officers concerned.

He assured the members of the delegation that during the process of their negotiations with the UT government, if required, he can intervene again for the follow up, it said.

The delegation, led by state president of All J-K Casual Labourers United Front Tanveer Hussain, also handed over a memorandum to the Union minister, the statement said.

