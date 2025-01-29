Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday reviewed the construction of 100-bed Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Karandlaje, the MoS for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Labour and Employment, chaired a meeting to review the construction of 100-bed ESIC Hospital at SIDCO Industrial Complex at Ompora in Budgam, an official spokesman said.

The hospital, being constructed at a cost of Rs 160 crore, would be equipped with modern healthcare facilities, including OPD, IPD, ICU, diagnostic laboratories, operation theater and disaster management facilities in addition to an independent sub-station, the spokesman said.

"Besides, surgery and psychiatric departments would be established in which specialist doctors and well trained staff will be made available round the clock," he added.

Karandlaje said that the hospital was yet another step to boost healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the hospital is being constructed to provide world class healthcare facilities under ESIC to strengthen the preventive, primary and secondary health care ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

Karandlaje directed the authorities to complete the project before the deadline while cautioning against any breach in set completion timelines.

The minister visited all the health facilities under construction planned for 23 specialties in the hospital.

Karandlaje said there are more than 6,000 industries and establishments in Jammu and Kashmir under the ESI Act.

More than 1.30 lakh insured people and their dependents are being given benefits in Jammu Branch Office and five other dispensary-branches at Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Katra and Srinagar, she said, adding this hospital will serve a considerable population registered under the ESI Act.

"The hospital is planned to be built in the same style as hospitals in metro cities to provide better treatment to the locals. The goal is to deliver better healthcare services to the disadvantaged elements of society at an affordable price," the spokesman said.

He said that treatment costs would be capped to ensure accessibility for those in need.

