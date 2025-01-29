New Delhi, January 29: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim that Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna, and said raw water received from the state recently has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health. In his reply, the former Delhi chief minister also said his remarks were made in context of an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the city. Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Poison in Yamuna’ Remark: Sonipat Court Summons AAP Supremo on February 17.

In the 14-page reply to the Election Commission, he said the "alleged statements" attributed to him were made as his public duty to highlight the "severe toxicity and contamination" of raw water received from the BJP-ruled state. Following a complaint filed by the BJP over the matter, the Election Commission issued the notice to Kejriwal on Tuesday, giving him time till Wednesday 8 pm to furnish his reply. ‘Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi Both Only Make False Promises’, Accuses Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Kejriwal also said the ammonia level in raw water received from Haryana was so "extreme" that water treatment plants in Delhi are unable to process it down to safe and permissible limits for human consumption.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)