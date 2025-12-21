Puducherry [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya marked the first anniversary of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative at Rock Beach in Puducherry on Sunday.

During the event, the Union Minister lauded the initiative, highlighting that what began as a small movement in Delhi has evolved into one of India's largest grassroots fitness campaigns, reaching districts, towns, villages, and communities across the country.

The Union Minister further noted that more than 1 lakh people cycle every Sunday across 700 districts.

"Just one year ago, this movement began in Delhi as a small experiment. Barely 500 citizens came together with a simple belief that fitness should be joyful, inclusive and community-driven... That small idea has today transformed into one of India's largest grass-roots fitness movements, spreading across districts, towns, villages and communities throughout the nation. Today, more than 1 lakh people cycle every Sunday across 10,000 plus locations in over 700 districts... Sunday On Cycle is a powerful example of how PM Modi Ji's vision of Fit India has reached the grassroots...," said Mandaviya.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present at the event. In the event, the Puducherry Chief Minister lauded PM Modi for launching the 'Fit India' initiative for the welfare and well-being of the people.

"Everyone must remain healthy and fit, and cycling is one of the easiest ways to do so... I really appreciate the Prime Minister for launching the 'Fit India' initiative for the welfare and well-being of the people... Only when our body is fit can we achieve anything in life..." said Rangasamy.

Earlier, Goa hosted the 53rd edition of "Fit India Sundays on Cycle", with the armed forces as special partners, dedicated to Vijay Diwas.

The cycling rally was flagged off "amidst great enthusiasm", covering the "picturesque" route from Miramar Beach Circle to Dona Paula and back, offering participants a "unique" blend of fitness, community bonding, and Goa's natural beauty. The morning featured yoga sessions, Zumba routines, live Goan music, and broad participation, reinforcing the idea that "fitness can be joyful, inclusive, and sustainable".

The event was attended by Ramesh Tawadkar, Sports Minister of Goa, along with senior officials, including Santosh Gunwantrao Sukhadeve, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Government of Goa. Eminent actors, athletes, defence personnel, NCC cadets, and Fit India Ambassadors also joined the movement.

Addressing the gathering on stage, Ramesh Tawadkar reflected on his journey spanning over two decades as a physical education teacher and cycling enthusiast, and now as the Sports Minister of Goa.

Emphasising the need to strengthen sports culture, he noted that cycling has become an integral part of daily life in several European countries, with thousands commuting by bicycle each day.

"Goa and India must cultivate a similar culture, adding that when 30 crore Indians come together, a true behavioural shift towards fitness is possible. Echoing the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, we must organise Sundays on Cycle regularly across Goa, making it a weekly habit for citizens," he said. (ANI)

