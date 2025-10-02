New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The winners of MY Bharat National Flag Quiz met Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the contingent of 25 winners of the National Flag Quiz had travelled to the Siachen Base Camp from September 26 to October 1.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Doctor, Pharmacist Suspended for Prescribing Banned Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup.

Surrounded by the extreme yet highly inspiring atmosphere of the world's highest war zone, they engaged with the Indian Army, paid respects at memorials, and experienced first-hand the realities of life on the front line.

The statement said that the young attendees recounted their experiences, underlining the bravery, orderliness, and spirit of sacrifice that they witnessed among the soldiers.

Also Read | 100th Anniversary of RSS: Sanjay Dutt Extends Greetings on RSS Centenary; Sangh Has Stayed True to Nation Building (Watch Video).

During the interaction with the Union Minister, one of the young participants said that going to Siachen has been the most transformational experience of his life. Witnessing Indian troops defend the country in such harsh conditions has motivated him to serve the nation with the same passion in whatever he does.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya complimented the youth on their enthusiasm and for adopting the values of Seva-Bhaav (service) and Kartavya Bodh (duty), which are at the core of the MY Bharat initiative. He urged them to take these values into their daily lives and communities.

"You must take the message of this experience and learnings of this visit to the youth of this nation," he urged.

On this occasion, the youth took an oath to propagate the message of national pride, service, and strength across India. They reiterated their determination to remain active volunteers of MY Bharat and to contribute effectively towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)