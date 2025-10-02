Mumbai, October 2: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has a special message for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on its 100 years. On Thursday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video of himself in which he spoke about the organisation. He said, “Namaskar. This Vijaya Dashami marks 100 years of RSS. Through every challenge, the Sangh has stayed true to the nation and nation building. Swamsevaks have contributed in all walks of life and stood in service during every calamity”.

“RSS continues its work for positive social change. On this occasion, let us join together in the mission of nation building. I congratulate RSS for 100 years. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat”, he added. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. It is structured as a paramilitary-style cadre organization, with daily gatherings called shakhas where members engage in physical training, drills, and discussions. Its prominence grew after India gained freedom. 100th Anniversary of RSS: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Founder KB Hedgewar, Lauds Swayamsevaks for Putting ‘Nation First’.

The RSS has been instrumental in shaping the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its political offshoot via the Jana Sangh, and influences a network of affiliated groups collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, spanning student unions, labor groups, and cultural bodies. As of the 2020s, the RSS claims millions of members across India and abroad. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt sought divine blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Videos showed the actor on Thursday morning sitting in the Nandi Hall of the temple and taking blessings by witnessing the Bhasma Aarti. Bharat Will Rise as Supreme Nation; RSS's Role Significant: VP Radhakrishnan Extends Greetings on RSS Centenary.

‘100 Years of Dedication, Discipline, and Nation-Building’

On visiting the temple, Sanjay said, “It is my good fortune that Baba Mahakal called me here. I had been trying to come for years”. The actor shared that he has “experienced divine energy directly.” “May Baba Mahakal’s blessings always remain”, he added.

