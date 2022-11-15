New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Narayan Rane on Tuesday inaugurated the Khadi India Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2022 in the presence of Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME, Government of India, Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC, B B Swain, Secretary MSME, Govt. of India and other dignitaries, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises informed.

According to the MSME, India's multi-hued ethnicity, cultural diversity, colourful weaves and traditional crafts have come under one roof at the Khadi India Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2022. The Khadi India Pavilion depicts the theme of "Vocal for Local, Local to Global".

The Khadi India Pavilion has set-up more than 200 stalls for participation by Khadi artisans through Khadi Institutions, Units established under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) and units established under SFURTI Cluster from across the country, showcasing the finest handcrafted Khadi and Village Industry products.

A selfie point with Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the centre of attraction at Khadi's theme Pavilion at Hall No. 3 of Pragati Maidan. The theme Pavilion also depicts the core areas of Khadi, i.e. rural economy, technology, infrastructure, youth participation, and global outreach, as five pillars of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", the Vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Live demonstrations of Charkha Spinning activities, making pottery items, Agarbatti making, Embroidery on Pashmina and Wool by J-K women artisans, etc. are being done at the Khadi India Pavilion, to educate and motivate youths to take up self-employment activities and to become 'Job provider, instead of Job seeker'. A special Facilitation Desk' will also guide the budding entrepreneurs about setting up manufacturing/service units under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP).

A range of premium Khadi fabric like; Muslin of West Bengal, Pashmina from Jammu and Kashmir, Patola silk of Gujarat, Banarasi Silk, Bhagalpuri Silk, Phulkari of Punjab, Kalamkari & Punduru Khadi products of Andhra Pradesh and several other varieties of cotton, silk and wool fabric are displayed at the Khadi India Pavilion lion. A wide range of village industry products produced in the rural atmosphere by the Khadi artisans are attracting visitors.

Chairman KVIC, Manoj Kumar said, "The products of "Naye Bharat Ki Nai Khadi" displayed in the Khadi India Pavilion, are a symbol of India's progress towards "Swadeshi" and "Self-reliance" under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister."

He said that the sheer variety of Khadi and Village Industries products being displayed at the IITF, indicates the strengthening of India's domestic manufacturing sector and the rural economy.

"Khadi, therefore, remains the time-tested tool of self-reliance and economic self-sustainability," Kumar added.

On this occasion, Chairman, KVIC also thanked all the Khadi Karyakartas who graced the inauguration program of the 'Khadi India' Pavilion. (ANI)

