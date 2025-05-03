Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan unveiled "India's Live Events Economy: A Strategic Growth Imperative"--a first-of-its-kind White Paper commissioned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and prepared by EventFAQs Media, one of the knowledge partners of WAVES 2025.

The launch event was attended by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, R.K. Jena, Senior Economic Advisor; Meenu Batra, Joint Secretary; and Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Broadcasting). Deepak Choudhary, Managing Director, EVA Live and EventFAQs was also present, according to a release from IB Ministry.

The White Paper presents a comprehensive analysis of India's rapidly expanding Live entertainment industry, highlighting emerging trends, growth trajectories, and strategic recommendations for the sector's continued evolution.

India's live events landscape is undergoing a transformation--from a fragmented sector to a structured and influential pillar of the country's cultural and creative economy. The period from 2024 to 2025 marks a defining inflection point, with international acts such as Coldplay performing in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, signaling India's readiness to host global-scale events, the release stated.

Key trends in the sector include the rise of event tourism, with nearly half a million attendees traveling specifically for live music events--indicating the emergence of a robust music-tourism economy. Premium ticketing segments--such as VIP experiences, curated access, and luxury hospitality--have witnessed over 100% year-on-year growth, pointing to an increasingly experience-driven audience. Participation from Tier-2 cities has surged, driven by multi-city tours and the growing popularity of regional festivals, the release added.

This momentum is also mirrored in the sector's rising influence on jobs and talent development. Live entertainment is not a side note to India's creative economy anymore; it is a strategic lever that stimulates employment and drives skill development. Large-scale events in the current landscape typically generate approximately 2,000 to 5,000 temporary jobs each, underscoring the sector's growing role in supporting livelihoods and fostering a dynamic workforce.

The event also saw the launch of key reports, including the Statistical Handbook on Media & Entertainment Sector 2024-25 by Ministry of Information Broadcasting, 'From Content to Commerce: Mapping India's Creator Economy' by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 'A Studio Called India' by Ernst & Young, and 'Legal Currents: A Regulatory Handbook on India's Media and Entertainment Sector 2025' by Khaitan and Co.

With focused investments, policy support, and infrastructural upgrades, India is on track to position itself as one of the top five live entertainment destinations globally by 2030, unlocking new avenues for economic growth, employment generation, tourism, and enhanced global cultural presence, the release added. (ANI)

