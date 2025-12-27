Rourkela (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated the sports complex and laid the foundation stone for development projects at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, in Odisha.

Pradhan said NIT Rourkela secured 13th place in the engineering category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year.

Also Read | Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ranchi Airports.

He said he visited the campus to congratulate the institute and extend his best wishes.

Highlighting that India is on the cusp of a technological transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" will also pave the way for a developed Odisha by 2036.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, December 27, 2025: Prices of White Metal Hit All-Time High Amid Supply Constraints and Demand Surge; Check Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities.

He expressed confidence that NIT Rourkela will play a key role in this journey.

"In this year's NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings, NIT Rourkela has secured the 13th rank in the engineering college category. I was here at the NIT Rourkela campus to congratulate them and extend my best wishes. In the coming days, a technological revolution is going to take place in the country, and Prime Minister Modi has called for building a developed India. Odisha will move towards becoming a developed Odisha by 2036. I have full confidence that NIT Rourkela will play a leading role in this," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stones for Rs 250-crore development projects at Rairakhol, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary.

Speaking at the occasion, the Education minister said, "We celebrated Shushasan Diwas on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Projects worth around Rs 250 crore were unveiled here today."

The Union Minister also inaugurated Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Sambalpur.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new Training and Briefing Centre for the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chandaka that can train 400 jawans at a time.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated a modern Counter Terrorism Training Centre there. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)