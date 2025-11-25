New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art 240 TPD (tonnes per day) Biomass Pellet Plant in Rewari, Haryana, marking a significant milestone in the State's clean energy journey, according to an official release.

Union Minister Joshi said that the occasion marks a significant milestone in the State's clean energy journey and reflects Haryana's steady emergence as a major contributor to India's renewable energy future.

The Minister underlined that the Government of India has recently notified a comprehensive policy mandating biomass pellet or torrefied municipal solid waste (MSW) charcoal co-firing in all coal-based thermal power plants. Under the new policy, thermal power stations across the country are required to co-fire 5% biomass or MSW charcoal by weight, while units in the Delhi-NCR region will achieve a 7% blend.

For NCR plants, at least half of the biomass used will be sourced from local paddy residue and stubble, ensuring sustainable supply chains and addressing the long-standing problem of stubble burning. Shri Joshi noted that the Government is simultaneously strengthening source segregation systems and regulatory supervision to build a robust ecosystem for MSW-derived charcoal, given the challenges posed by wet and unsegregated municipal waste.

The Minister highlighted that the Rewari facility will convert agricultural residues such as paddy straw, mustard straw, and cotton stalks into biomass pellets for thermal power co-firing. This will reduce pollution, cut carbon emissions and generate new livelihood opportunities for rural communities while creating an additional income stream for farmers. The Minister described the project as an important step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a sustainable and energy-secure future.

Highlighting the Centre's long-standing commitment to Haryana, Shri Joshi said that major infrastructure and clean fuel initiatives are transforming the State's development trajectory. He emphasised that India has nearly doubled its electricity generation capacity over the past decade and is now a power-exporting nation, with Haryana benefiting significantly from this progress. With over 12 GW of existing capacity, the State is on track to achieve 24 GW in the coming years.

Detailing Haryana's clean energy achievements, the Minister noted that the State has installed more than 2.8 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 2.4 GW of solar power. More than 2 lakh households have applied under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and over 45,000 homes have already installed rooftop solar systems, giving households substantial savings through zero electricity bills.

Under PM-KUSUM, Haryana has installed 18.61 MW under Component A and more than 1.74 lakh solar pumps, enabling farmers to irrigate using sunlight without relying on diesel. The Minister described this as a major empowerment of farmers, who are now emerging not just as providers of food, but as producers of clean energy.

On green hydrogen, Joshi highlighted Haryana's leadership in pioneering projects across sectors in Hisar, Panipat and Jhajjar.

As per the release, Joshi said that these developments place Haryana at the forefront of the global clean fuel revolution, supported by a biomass potential exceeding 1,350 MW and a growing network of waste-to-energy projects totalling nearly 49 MW across 26 units.

Joshi reiterated the Union Government's commitment to supporting Haryana's clean energy ambitions. He said that the people of Haryana have always been at the forefront of the nation's progress, protecting India's borders, feeding the country, and now leading the movement towards a cleaner and greener energy future. He expressed confidence that Haryana will emerge as a global leader in clean energy in the years to come.

K2 Group of Companies is a green-energy enterprise based in Rewari, Haryana, committed to delivering sustainable solutions across the clean fuel ecosystem. The Group operates K2 Power Renewal Pvt. Ltd., which produces biomass-based green electricity, and K2 Biofuels Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures biomass pellets from agricultural residues for co-firing in thermal power plants. (ANI)

