Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas' or National Law Day, is an annual event that is celebrated in India on November 26. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950. According to historical records, November 26 was declared as Constitution Day by the Government of India on 19 November 2015 by a gazette notification. This year, National Law Day 2025 or Constitution Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 26. In this article, let’s know more about Constitution Day 2025 date in India, the history, significance and all about the day also known as Samvidhan Divas. Constitution Day HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: BR Ambedkar Quotes and Samvidhan Divas Wishes, Greetings and Messages to Share for National Law Day.

Constitution Day 2025 Date

Constitution Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 26.

Constitution Day History

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the declaration on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone of the B. R. Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial in Mumbai. On November 19, 2015, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate the 26th day of November every year as 'Constitution Day' to promote constitutional values among citizens. Constitution Day Wishes and Greetings: Celebrate Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day in India by Sharing Dr BR Ambedkar Quotes and Messages Online.

Constitution Day or National Law Day is not a public holiday in India. The Ministry of External Affairs directed all overseas Indian schools to celebrate 26 November as Constitution Day and directed embassies to translate the constitution into the local language of that nation and distribute it to various academies, libraries and faculties of Indology.

Constitution Day Significance

Constitution Day or National Law Day holds great significance, marking the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. The day highlights the importance of the Constitution in guiding the nation’s democratic values, rights, and duties. It also remembers the role played by the Constituent Assembly and legal experts in shaping India’s democratic framework.

National Law Day encourages people to respect the rule of law, uphold justice, and contribute to a fair and transparent legal system. On this annual event, schools, colleges, and government institutions organise events, readings of the Preamble, and discussions to raise awareness about the Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s role as the chief architect.

