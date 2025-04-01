New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI) : Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday criticized the Karnataka government over its decision to impose a garbage collection fee.

Speaking to media reporters, Joshi said, "The Karnataka government has become garbage for the nation. The state government has gone pauper, bankrupt. Today, there is so much inflation in Karnataka, and now this 'Garbage tax. ' I condemn it."

In a recent development, BJP MP K Sudhakar slammed the Karnataka Congress government over the "garbage cess" and accused it of seeking ways to tax the common people.

Earlier today, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed outrage over the implementation of garbage cess in Bengaluru by the Congress-led Karnataka government, stating that the "price hike demon" government in Karnataka is draining the blood of the people like leeches.

In a press statement, he said, "From today, the Congress government is imposing a cess even on garbage! It is draining the blood of the people!"

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra launched a blistering attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the issue of price hike, saying that the government is taxing everything as if it ran out of money to fulfil the guarantees they had promised.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said, "They are taxing on everything as they're failing to fulfill the amount for guarantees. State government gives in the name of guarantee in one hand and in other all ways its looting the people, we are protesting against it.

The Karnataka BJP is staging a series of protests against the Congress government in Karnataka over the price rise.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has implemented a "garbage cess" under which the residents of Bengaluru will have to pay a solid waste management user fee effective from April 1.

After hike in the rate of milk, electricity, BBMP has now decided to enforce a new tax. The BBMP has decided to raise the cost of garbage and disposal every month and a "garbage cess" is being implemented in Bangalore starting from today.

The solid waste management company will now make a cess on trash every month. Different types of tax are being levied for shops, hotels, and residential buildings. (ANI)

