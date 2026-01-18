Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

During the meeting, a positive and meaningful discussion was held on several important issues related to water resources management, drinking water schemes, irrigation, availability of clean water, and water conservation in accordance with the geographical conditions of Uttarakhand, as per an official statement.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the state's mountainous terrain and the sensitivity of its water sources, stressing the need for sustainable and region-specific water management strategies.

He said that Uttarakhand is not only the origin of many major rivers of the country, but through the effective implementation of the "Jal Jeevan Mission" and other central schemes, the state government is committed to providing clean drinking water to every household.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that, with the support of the Central Government, the state is giving priority to drinking water supply, water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and irrigation projects. He added that special attention is being paid to the rejuvenation of water sources and the preservation of traditional water structures in hilly areas so as to ensure water security for future generations, the statement

Choudhary appreciated the effective implementation of various schemes of the Ministry of Jal Shakti in Uttarakhand. He said that keeping in view the special needs of a Himalayan state like Uttarakhand, the Central Government is extending all possible support.

He also praised the efforts of the state government in schemes related to the Jal Jeevan Mission, Namami Gange, water conservation, and sanitation.

The Chief Minister and the Union Minister also discussed future water projects in the state, strengthening Centre-State coordination, and the sustainable use of water resources.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami also expressed confidence that with the support of the Central Government, Uttarakhand will emerge as a model state in the field of water management. (ANI)

