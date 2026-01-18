Mumbai, January 18: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has demonstrated renewed momentum at the box office as it enters its seventh week. After recording its lowest daily collection on Friday, early trade estimates for Day 44 indicate a significant recovery. The film, which released on 5 December 2025, continues to shatter records, solidifying its position as the highest-earning single-language release in Indian cinema history.

On Friday, the film’s earnings dipped to INR 1.75 crore, marking a temporary low in its long theatrical run. However, Saturday saw the numbers nearly double, with the film minting an estimated INR 3 crore. This surge brings the total Week 7 collection to approximately INR 4.75 crore, placing it amongst the highest seventh-week performers, currently trailing only behind Stree 2 and Chhaava. ‘Dhamaal 4’: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-Starrer Film Locked for June 12 Release (See Post).

Dhurandhar Box Office Performance

The film has maintained an impressive trajectory since its debut, consistently outperforming newer releases like Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and surviving competition from major titles such as Avatar: Fire and Ash. Domestically, Dhurandhar has amassed a net collection of INR 821.35 crore. The film is now on the verge of entering the elite INR 1,000 crore gross club in India, with its current gross standing at an estimated INR 985.4 crore.

Dhurandhar Net Collection India

Globally, the film has achieved a staggering INR 1,278.8 crore, with the overseas market contributing approximately INR 293 crore. In North America, it has officially become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, surpassing the long-standing record held by Baahubali 2. Currently, Dhurandhar is just a few crores away from overtaking the lifetime gross of KGF Chapter 2 to become the third-highest-grossing film in India.

Sequel Confirmed for 2026 Release

Following this historic success, director Aditya Dhar has confirmed that the franchise will continue with Dhurandhar 2. To the delight of fans, the filmmaker put an end to postponement rumours by reaffirming that the sequel is locked for a global release on 19 March 2026. The next instalment is expected to pick up directly from the first film's cliffhanger, expanding the espionage universe into a pan-India release across five languages. ‘Daldal’ Teaser: Bhumi Pednekkar Fights Cold-Blooded Killer, Past Demons in Crime-Thriller, Premiere Date Out (Watch Video).

Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna Sequel Update

The sequel will see the return of Ranveer Singh as the undercover agent, with Akshaye Khanna and the ensemble cast reprising their roles. The March 19 date sets up a major box office clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. Despite the competition, the makers remain confident in the "Dhurandhar" brand, which has already established a massive loyal following over its 44-day run.

