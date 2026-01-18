Mumbai, January 18: The gold rate in India remained largely stable on Sunday, January 18, 2026, following a slight recovery observed on January 17. The yellow metal continues to trade near record highs this month, having surged nearly 6-7% since the beginning of the year. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

Investors and buyers are keeping a close eye on the market as global geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations continue to influence domestic rates. As of today, Sunday, January 18, the average price for 24-carat gold in India is approximately INR 14,378 per gram, while 22-carat gold is retailing at around INR 13,378 per gram.

Gold Rate Today, January 18, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g)
Delhi INR  1,30,360 INR  1,42,310
Mumbai INR  1,31,800 INR  1,43,780
Chennai INR  1,28,890 INR  1,39,640
Ahmedabad INR  1,31,800 INR  1,43,780
Kolkata INR  1,31,800 INR  1,43,780
Bengaluru INR  1,31,800 INR 1,43,780
Hyderabad INR  1,31,800 INR 1,43,780
Jaipur INR  1,30,460 INR  1,40,600
Pune INR  1,31,800 INR 1,43,780
Noida INR  1,33,780 INR  1,43,780
Gurugram INR  1,33,780 INR 1,43,780
Ghaziabad INR  1,30,460 INR  1,42,310
Lucknow INR  1,30,460 INR  1,42,310
Bhopal INR  1,30,360 INR  1,42,210
Jodhpur INR  1,30,460 INR  1,40,600
Srinagar INR  1,30,360 INR  1,42,310

Gold prices in India reached a lifetime high earlier this week, on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), before seeing a sharp correction. However, the market rebounded over the weekend. Chennai remains one of the most expensive cities to buy gold in India due to higher local demand and varying state-level taxes.

In the international market, Comex gold is hovering around the USD 4,600 per ounce mark. Market analysts suggest that while the current prices are high, a sustained breakout above USD 4,650 could lead to further rallies toward the USD 4,800 level.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).