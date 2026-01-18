Mumbai, January 18: The gold rate in India remained largely stable on Sunday, January 18, 2026, following a slight recovery observed on January 17. The yellow metal continues to trade near record highs this month, having surged nearly 6-7% since the beginning of the year. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

Investors and buyers are keeping a close eye on the market as global geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations continue to influence domestic rates. As of today, Sunday, January 18, the average price for 24-carat gold in India is approximately INR 14,378 per gram, while 22-carat gold is retailing at around INR 13,378 per gram.

Gold Rate Today, January 18, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,30,360 INR 1,42,310 Mumbai INR 1,31,800 INR 1,43,780 Chennai INR 1,28,890 INR 1,39,640 Ahmedabad INR 1,31,800 INR 1,43,780 Kolkata INR 1,31,800 INR 1,43,780 Bengaluru INR 1,31,800 INR 1,43,780 Hyderabad INR 1,31,800 INR 1,43,780 Jaipur INR 1,30,460 INR 1,40,600 Pune INR 1,31,800 INR 1,43,780 Noida INR 1,33,780 INR 1,43,780 Gurugram INR 1,33,780 INR 1,43,780 Ghaziabad INR 1,30,460 INR 1,42,310 Lucknow INR 1,30,460 INR 1,42,310 Bhopal INR 1,30,360 INR 1,42,210 Jodhpur INR 1,30,460 INR 1,40,600 Srinagar INR 1,30,360 INR 1,42,310

Gold prices in India reached a lifetime high earlier this week, on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), before seeing a sharp correction. However, the market rebounded over the weekend. Chennai remains one of the most expensive cities to buy gold in India due to higher local demand and varying state-level taxes.

In the international market, Comex gold is hovering around the USD 4,600 per ounce mark. Market analysts suggest that while the current prices are high, a sustained breakout above USD 4,650 could lead to further rallies toward the USD 4,800 level.

