Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale has strongly criticized the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for not adhering to the principles of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, despite claiming to follow his ideology.

Athawale, who leads the Republican Party of India (RPI), stated, "RPI is a party based on the thoughts of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The BSP took Baba Saheb's name, but did not follow the party's principles."

Athawale also recalled his opposition to the BSP's stance on the Brahmin community, stating, "When BSP opposed the Brahmin community, I had opposed it."

The Union Minister further elaborated on his party's future growth plan, saying, "We will create 10 lakh members by 2025. A committee has been formed in 50 districts. In every district, we will form a committee of the Republican Party and reiterate the slogan of RPI."

Regarding BSP chief Mayawati's recent decision to expel her nephew Akash Anand from the party, Athawale suggested that Anand could join RPI.

He said, "If he (Akash Anand) wants to take forward the mission of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, he should join the Republican Party of India."

Athawale emphasized that joining RPI would bring significant strength to the party in Uttar Pradesh, stating, "If he (Akash Anand) joins the party, the Republican Party of India will get more strength in UP."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday expelled her nephew Akash Anand, saying that the response given by him after he was relieved of his duties was "selfish and arrogant".

Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated that the remarks made by Anand after his removal from the posts were "not a sign of political maturity". She accused him of being under the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth.

"The lengthy response given by Akash is not a sign of remorse and political maturity but is mostly selfish and arrogant...under the influence of his father-in-law, which I have been advising people in the party to avoid," the BSP supremo added.

Mayawati said that it was expected of Akash Anand to accept the decision of his removal from key positions in the BSP "maturely".

"In the All-India meeting of BSP yesterday, Akash Anand was relieved from all responsibilities, including the post of National Coordinator, due to him being under the continued influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, who was also expelled from the party. For this, he should have repented and shown maturity," she added. (ANI)

