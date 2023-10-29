India News | Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Distributes Appointment Letters to 101 Candidates at Rozgar Mela in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed appointment letters to 101 candidates at Rozgar Mela in Guwahati.

Rozgar Mela was held across 45 locations in the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing over 51,000 appointment letters.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Elderly Woman Tortured, Mercilessly Thrashed in Ropar; Son Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Saturday and distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organisations.

The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others. 37 places across the country were connected with the Mela during the Prime Minister's address.

Also Read | Suresh Gopi, Malayalam Actor-Politician, Booked for Misbehaving With Woman Journalist.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined PM Modi at the Rozgar Mela held at Maligaon in Guwahati.

As many as 101 candidates received appointment letters here and they were appointed into Railways, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Home Affairs, GSI, and Ports among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "With the growing and sustained development in India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the successful hosting of Rozgar Melas over the months is a true testament of the gainful employment created by the government to sharpen the talent pool of the government sector".

"When you receive the appointment letters, it must be remembered that we have a great responsibility towards our future generations to build a nation of potentialities, responsible growth, and sustained development so that by 2047, India becomes a completely developed country. As you work in various capacities in different organisations, you must not lose sight of the ultimate goal of Amrit Kaal - another inspiring vision shared by PM Modi ji - which is to make India an Atmanirbhar country and a truly developed country by 2047," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)