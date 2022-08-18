New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Iran and UAE to participate in bilateral meetings with Iranian ministers and visit Chabahar port.

According to an official statement, the visit will also highlight the importance of Chabahar as a gateway for Indian trade with Europe, Russia and CIS countries.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 Tipped To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The minister will take part in bilateral meetings with the ministers of road and urban development and health and medical education of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this visit, a memorandum of understanding concerning mutual recognition of Seafarer's Certificates of Competency in Unlimited Voyages, between the government of India and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is also proposed to be signed.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Forced By Mother, Stepfather to Sell Her Oocytes in Erode; 4 Arrested.

Noting that due to pandemic, there were less number of visits from India to Iran and vice-versa, the statement said, the minister will also meet the ambassadors of CIS countries based in Teheran.

Sonowal will also visit Jebel Ali Port, UAE and meet dais, and participate in round table meetings with heads of shipping/freight companies in UAE, it added.

Chabahar Port is India's first overseas port project and the development of Chabahar Port project is a prestigious project of national importance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)