New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will introduce the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat; and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

The minister will also move that the bill be passed.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will take up a packed legislative and oversight agenda on Wednesday, with two major bills slated for consideration and passage, alongside the laying of papers, presentation of committee reports, and statements by ministers, as per the revised List of Business.

The House will meet at 11 am and begin with the Question Hour. The session will start with Question Hour, followed by the laying of papers by various ministers, including Dr Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Jitin Prasada, among others.

Several ministers will lay papers on the table, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh for the Ministries of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space. Papers will also be laid by Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal (Parliamentary Affairs), Jitin Prasada (Electronics and IT), Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (Communications), B L Verma and Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya (Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Dr L Murugan (Information and Broadcasting), Satish Chandra Dubey (Mines), Ravneet Singh (Railways) and Harsh Malhotra (Corporate Affairs).

The Lok Sabha will also take up matters under Rule 377 during the day. The legislative agenda includes the introduction and consideration of two major bills.

Under legislative business, Dr Jitendra Singh will move the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025. The Bill seeks to promote the use of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for power generation and applications in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, industry, research and environmental protection, while ensuring a strong regulatory framework for their safe and secure utilisation.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will move the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025. The proposed legislation aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household, in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. The Bill also focuses on strengthening rural livelihoods and accelerating overall rural development.

Both bills are listed for consideration and passage, with amendments to be moved as circulated separately. (ANI)

