Guwahati, Dec 23 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from the BSF Frontier HQ here to ceremonially distribute appointment letters to 335 successful candidates who bagged various government jobs.

"Under the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister, we are building a nation with a vision to become Atmanirbhar and Viksit by 2047. The appointment of these youth adds power to this historic journey of the nation, as Yuva Shakti is the true essence of a successful Karmayogi," Sonowal, the minister for ports, shipping and waterways, said on the occasion.

He called upon the new recruits to commit themselves to the cause of nation-building and work with utmost conviction, commitment, compassion, and consideration for the welfare of the people.

"Our honourable PM has taken many steps that have empowered the youth of our country to realise their true potential. Since 2014, the movement of nation building has been moving forward at an unprecedented speed and conviction, which people could not even dream of during the Congress-led governments," Sonowal said.

The nation has witnessed a decade of good governance under which the merit of youth is kept at the top while ensuring the welfare of the people is delivered efficiently and effectively, the Union minister said.

The new recruits received appointment letters for jobs in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Railways, SBI, Canara Bank, OIL, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), among others.

