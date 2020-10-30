Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) Union Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan on Thursday inspected the pace of work on hydro electric projects coming up in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and inaugurated various assets created in the adjoining areas, an official spokesman said.

He also inspected the Dulhasti dam site and reviewed the generation capacity of the 390 MW Dul Hasti power project.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite Won’t Work For Indian Users From October 30, Says Tencent Games.

The Union secretary directed officials to ensure the completion of work in a stipulated time following all COVID-19 SoPs.

Nandan also visited the 624 MW run-of-the-river Kiru HEP at Kiru village of Nagseni block and attended a ‘puja' which was held to start the construction work of a power house, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Calls Bureaucracy ‘Nalayak’, ‘Nikammi’ at Opening Ceremony of NHAI Building in Delhi; Here Are Five Things Union Minister Said About Babus (Watch Video).

He also took stock of the development works there and directed the officials to expedite the pace of work to complete the project in a set time frame.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)