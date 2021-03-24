Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Unknown gunmen on Wednesday decamped with a 12-bore rifle and approximately Rs 2 lakh in cash from a bank branch in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Around 3:00 pm, some masked gunmen entered the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Chandapora in central Kashmir district and fired some shots into the wall of the building, a police official said.

He said the gunmen decamped with approximately Rs 2 lakh and one 12-bore rifle of the branch guard.

Police have started investigations and a hunt has been launched to trace them, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)