Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): A man died and two girls from his family sustained injuries in firing by assailants in the Deokali area of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday night, the police said.

According to the police, one person has been taken into custody and the main accused in the matter has been identified.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

Shailesh Pandey, SSP of Ayodhya, said, "The deceased has been identified as Manjit Yadav. The two injured girls have been shifted to Lucknow from Ayodhya District Hospital. Both are said to be out of danger."

"Several media houses are saying that the incident is related to Durga Puja. However, it is not true. It was a matter of personal dispute. The reasons for the attack are being ascertained," he added.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)