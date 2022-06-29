Ghaziabad, Jun 29 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy, who was fully vaccinated against Covid, died of the viral infection during treatment at a medical college in Meerut where he was referred to by a Ghaziabad nursing home five days ago, health officials said on Wednesday.

Shubham, who tested positive last week, had taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the officials said, adding the deceased was a native of Modi Nagar in Ghaziabad.

The boy was suffering from fever and breathing issues, Ghaziabad Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr R K Gupta said, adding that his oxygen level decreased that resulted in his death on Tuesday night.

The health department is conducting a check-up for Covid-19 of all the members of the family and persons who came in contact with the deceased, Dr Gupta added.

