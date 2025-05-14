Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) Two members of an inter-state narcotics gang have been arrested in Gorakhpur with 6.5 kg opium worth about Rs 32.5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested Pawan Singh, a resident of Bareilly and Khushbu, from Bihar, an official statement said.

Also Read | Operation Keller: Large Quantity of Ammunition, Other War-Like Stores Recovered; 3 Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

During the interrogation, Singh revealed he was part of a gang which smuggled opium from Bihar and Jharkhand to other states.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Agra: Maharashtra Tourist Dies After Collapsing Near Royal Gate in Taj Mahal Complex.

The kingpin of the gang has been identified as Netrapal.

Khusbhu had brought a drug consignment from Bihar to hand it over to Singh, the STF said, adding that she had smuggled narcotics several times.

Both have been booked under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)